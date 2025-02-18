‘Should I uninstall Zomato app?’ Woman says scammed by restaurant thrice — ‘Roti from order missing’

There seems to be no end to scams! Now, a woman on social media has complained that a restaurant on Zomato “scammed” her three times in a row, by not giving the roti that she ordered.

A social media user named Moni (@Moni848202) posted on social media platform X on Monday, February 17, saying that she “got scammed by restaurant thrice.”

She added that she is considering uninstalling the online food delivery platform's application.

She tagged the official social media handles of Zomato and questioned the company about not responding to the complaints.

“This is a complaint, yesterday I got scammed by restaurant thrice. How can this happen repeatedly man. And I have not got any response from your team. Yesterday I ordered the items in the attached photo but I didn't received all the items [sic],” read the post on X.

According to the social media post, roti was missing from the order, and customer service was also unreachable for the complaint. Attaching some photos of the delivered order, she asked for a response from Zomato.

“Roti from the order was missing and I can't even speak to your executive. This happened thrice @zomatocare. Should I Uninstall your app because same process is repeating or you can do something. Photos are attached [sic],” posted Moni.

Zomato's Response Zomato acknowledged the customer's post and said that the company would get back to her with an update. So far, the social media handle has not provided an update on the development.

Zomato, however, asked for some time to resolve this issue, which the woman allegedly faced three times when ordering from the application.