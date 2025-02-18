‘Should I uninstall Zomato app?’ Woman says scammed by restaurant thrice — ‘Roti from order missing’

A woman on social media claimed that Zomato has allegedly ‘scammed’ her three times in a row by not including the roti she ordered. She says customer service remains out of reach.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published18 Feb 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Social media users tagged the official handles of Zomato seeking a response for the incomplete delivery after fail attempts at customer service, as per the post on February 17. (NurPhoto)

There seems to be no end to scams! Now, a woman on social media has complained that a restaurant on Zomato “scammed” her three times in a row, by not giving the roti that she ordered.

A social media user named Moni (@Moni848202) posted on social media platform X on Monday, February 17, saying that she “got scammed by restaurant thrice.”

She added that she is considering uninstalling the online food delivery platform's application. 

She tagged the official social media handles of Zomato and questioned the company about not responding to the complaints.

“This is a complaint, yesterday I got scammed by restaurant thrice. How can this happen repeatedly man. And I have not got any response from your team. Yesterday I ordered the items in the attached photo but I didn't received all the items [sic],” read the post on X. 

According to the social media post, roti was missing from the order, and customer service was also unreachable for the complaint. Attaching some photos of the delivered order, she asked for a response from Zomato.

“Roti from the order was missing and I can't even speak to your executive. This happened thrice @zomatocare. Should I Uninstall your app because same process is repeating or you can do something. Photos are attached [sic],” posted Moni. 

Zomato's Response

Zomato acknowledged the customer's post and said that the company would get back to her with an update. So far, the social media handle has not provided an update on the development.

Zomato, however, asked for some time to resolve this issue, which the woman allegedly faced three times when ordering from the application.

“Hey Moni, we completely understand how frustrating it must be to receive an incomplete order. We’re committed to making this right for you. Please give us some time to look into this, and we’ll get back to you with an update shortly [sic],” replied Zomato. 

First Published:18 Feb 2025, 04:09 PM IST
