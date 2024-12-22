The British Royal Family celebrates Christmas in a way that combines tradition, elegance and family time. Every year, the family gathers at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, maintaining customs passed down for generations.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children will likely miss the Christmas celebrations in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen a different path in recent years. Since stepping back from royal duties and moving to the US, they have celebrated Christmas at their home in Montecito, California, along with their two young children.

The couple has not spent Christmas with the Royal Family since 2018 and was reportedly not invited this year. Meanwhile, the Express conducted a poll to find out how many people would like to see the Sussexes in the UK for Christmas.

“Would you like to see Harry and Meghan back in the UK for Christmas?” the poll asked. While 1% of respondents said “I don’t know”, just 2% of them said “Yes”. A whopping 97% of respondents said “No” in the poll.

Poll results

The British Royal Family begins its festivities on Christmas Eve, following its German heritage. Instead of opening gifts on Christmas morning like many families, it exchanges presents on Christmas Eve.

Together, it also adds finishing touches to the Christmas tree, a tradition cherished by all.

The evening features a formal black-tie dinner. As per Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, the dinner table is elegantly set with a white tablecloth and personalised name cards, creating a sophisticated yet warm atmosphere.

Christmas Day Christmas Day begins with the family attending morning mass at the historic St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate. This church, dating back to the 16th century, was once visited by Queen Victoria. Fans often gather along the path leading to the church to catch a glimpse of the royals as they make their way to the service.