There have been speculations that Prince Harry is likely to return to the UK amid his father, King Charles' poor health. If the rumours are to be believed the Duke of Sussex would return after ending years of feud with brother Prince of Wale

Amid speculations of Prince Harry's return to the UK after a possible reunion with his brother Prince William, a royal expert has expressed that it is not the “sole responsibility" of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to end the feud with the Royals. It would be unfair to put the sole responsibility on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to improve their sour relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales, reported The Sun, referring to a royal expert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It would not be entirely fair to place the sole responsibility of mending the relationship on The Duke and Duchess," The Sun. Different royal experts continue to give their opinions on the ongoing family feud between Prince Harry and Prince William. Recently, Royal Expert Richard Fitzwilliams had suggested an easy way for Prince Harry to mend his troubled ties with Prince William. Fitzwilliams had suggested that a public message of support would have been a perfect way for Prince Harry to attempt to improve ties with his elder brother.

A birthday message to Prince William from Prince Harry would have been a first step to end the family feud. However, another insider had presented a different opinion. In an interview with The Sun, the insider underlined that the “relationships are reciprocal." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, UK Mirror had reported that Prince Harry is likely to reunite with his family in the United Kingdom. The development is expected to be followed after making peace with brother Prince William, driven by "pressure" from King Charles.

According to the news report, the long bitter feud between the two brothers could end because of King Charles, who wants to spend more time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet, a royal expert Tom Quihnn told UK Mirror, hinting at a possible reunion of Prince Harry and William in future.

The British monarch is unhappy because he cannot spend more time with his grandchildren, Princess Archie and Princess Lillibet, and is worried because his relationship with the two is limited only to video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

