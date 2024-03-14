In a shocking revelation, an Instagram user found a thin and transparent plastic layer inside a Coca-Cola can that was dissolved using drain cleaner. The video shared on the social media platform went viral in just two weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Another reason to avoid these drinks," Instagram user Adithya Nataraj wrote.

The video shows that Adithya starts by filling down the can's exterior with sandpaper. When he's finished, he carefully pours out the majority of the drink and places a section of the can into a glass that has been filled with strong drain cleaner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The can begins to dissolve almost immediately, and the metal part disappears after about two minutes. Then a thin layer of "plastic" becomes visible.

Take a look at the video below,

In the end, Adithya said, "Even though you are buying a metal can, you are still drinking from plastic. So imagine the total number of microplastics that get into your body every time you drink one of these". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Coke Cans and other soft drink cans in general contain a thin layer of plastic to protect the can from the soft drink inside," he wrote in the caption.

“Apart from the extreme amounts of sugar in these drinks, here is another reason to avoid these drinks - Microplastics and other toxic substances leaching from the container (plastic bottle, plastic lining) to your drink," Adithya added.

Since being posted, the video has accumulated over 33.4 million views and numerous reactions in the comment section. Many users were horrified, while a few explained the reasons behind the plastic layer inside the can. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bro woke up and chose to go on a war with Coca-Cola," One user wrote.

Another said, “My guy acts like pretty much every other food or drink doesn't contain microplastic."

“Very smart, man. Good job," the third person commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!