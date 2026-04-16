Shreyas Iyer takes gravity-defying relay catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya in MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 game | Watch viral video

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) served up pure drama in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium when Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer produced one of the most breathtaking catches of the season. The moment unfolded in the 17.3 over as Marco Jansen bowled a clever slower ball to Hardik Pandya.
Marco Jansen played his part perfectly by angling the delivery across Hardik Pandya and taking pace off it. The change-up forced the Mumbai all-rounder to stretch, resulting in the miscued skier. What followed was pure teamwork and quick thinking from the Punjab Kings fielders.
Hardik Pandya tried to launch a big shot but got only the toe-end of the bat. The ball soared high towards long-on. Shreyas Iyer, positioned there, reacted in a flash. He charged left, launched himself sideways, and reverse-cupped the ball while completely airborne. Realising his momentum was taking him over the boundary, he brilliantly lobbed the ball to teammate Xavier Bartlett, who completed the catch safely. Hardik Pandya was out for 14 off 12 balls with one six.
Iyer’s awareness while in mid-air to spot Bartlett and deliver a perfect lob turned a potential six into a crucial wicket at a key stage of the innings. The dismissal broke Hardik’s momentum and gave Punjab Kings a big psychological edge in the contest.
Even the opposition dugout was left speechless. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and the entire Mumbai Indians team watched in disbelief as Shreyas Iyer executed the gravity-defying effort. Punjab Kings skipper Iyer himself stood up from the dugout and asked the roaring Wankhede crowd for applause, celebrating the sheer brilliance on display.
The catch not only highlighted Iyer’s leadership and fielding skills but also showed the growing importance of athleticism in modern T20 cricket. Punjab Kings’ energetic fielding unit has been a talking point this season, and this moment reinforced why.
The extra spice came from the fact that Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer share a long cricketing history. Seeing one captain dismiss the other in such spectacular fashion added extra excitement to the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings rivalry.
As the IPL 2026 season continues to deliver thrills, Shreyas Iyer’s relay catch against Hardik Pandya will be replayed for weeks and will surely feature in every “Best Catches” compilation this year.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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