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Shreyas Iyer takes gravity-defying relay catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya in MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 game | Watch viral video

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and the entire Mumbai Indians team watched in disbelief as Shreyas Iyer executed the gravity-defying effort.

Aachal Maniyar
Published16 Apr 2026, 09:37 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer attempts a catch of Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Shreyas Iyer attempts a catch of Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.(PTI)
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Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) served up pure drama in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium when Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer produced one of the most breathtaking catches of the season. The moment unfolded in the 17.3 over as Marco Jansen bowled a clever slower ball to Hardik Pandya.

Shreyas Iyer's unbelievable catch

Marco Jansen played his part perfectly by angling the delivery across Hardik Pandya and taking pace off it. The change-up forced the Mumbai all-rounder to stretch, resulting in the miscued skier. What followed was pure teamwork and quick thinking from the Punjab Kings fielders.

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Hardik Pandya tried to launch a big shot but got only the toe-end of the bat. The ball soared high towards long-on. Shreyas Iyer, positioned there, reacted in a flash. He charged left, launched himself sideways, and reverse-cupped the ball while completely airborne. Realising his momentum was taking him over the boundary, he brilliantly lobbed the ball to teammate Xavier Bartlett, who completed the catch safely. Hardik Pandya was out for 14 off 12 balls with one six.

Iyer’s awareness while in mid-air to spot Bartlett and deliver a perfect lob turned a potential six into a crucial wicket at a key stage of the innings. The dismissal broke Hardik’s momentum and gave Punjab Kings a big psychological edge in the contest.

Shreyas Iyer leaves Rohit Sharma and MI dugout stunned

Even the opposition dugout was left speechless. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and the entire Mumbai Indians team watched in disbelief as Shreyas Iyer executed the gravity-defying effort. Punjab Kings skipper Iyer himself stood up from the dugout and asked the roaring Wankhede crowd for applause, celebrating the sheer brilliance on display.

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Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer attempts a catch of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and passes it to Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett, 15, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

The catch not only highlighted Iyer’s leadership and fielding skills but also showed the growing importance of athleticism in modern T20 cricket. Punjab Kings’ energetic fielding unit has been a talking point this season, and this moment reinforced why.

Also Read | Quinton de Kock smashes century in style for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Rivalry twist as Shreyas Iyer dismisses former teammate Hardik Pandya

The extra spice came from the fact that Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer share a long cricketing history. Seeing one captain dismiss the other in such spectacular fashion added extra excitement to the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings rivalry.

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As the IPL 2026 season continues to deliver thrills, Shreyas Iyer’s relay catch against Hardik Pandya will be replayed for weeks and will surely feature in every “Best Catches” compilation this year.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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