Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, has collaborated with Indian streetwear label HUEMN for a bold new fashion collection. The creative mind behind HUEMN, Pranav Misra, describes this partnership as more than just sport meets fashion. He calls it a fusion of two worlds driven by passion, grit and personal expression.

The collection features 15 pieces, including T-shirts, shirts, and bottoms. Each design reflects Shreyas’s personal style, balancing the discipline of an athlete with the freedom of street fashion. The pieces blend artistic detailing with athletic influence.

For Shreyas, the collaboration has been deeply personal. He talks about how fashion has always been a part of his journey. It represents his childhood experiments and today’s more refined and confident choices.

He credits the HUEMN team for elevating his understanding of fashion and admires their ability to merge art with wearable design. He also praises Virat Kohli as one of the best-dressed cricketers, admiring his confidence and sense of style.

“Shreyas is a rare breed of athlete. His consistency, his dedication to his craft, and his resilience—those are the qualities that we, at HUEMN, deeply relate to. We come from different worlds, but we speak the same language—one that’s built on instinct, grit, and the desire to push beyond boundaries,” ELLE quoted Misra as saying.

A standout piece in the collection is the hand-painted mud crew-neck t-shirt, crafted through a seven-step washing process. It features 3D-printed logos and intricate textures. It represents HUEMN’s dedication to craftsmanship and storytelling through design.

Shreyas Iyer on HUEMN collab “It’s been an incredible experience, and I’ve always been passionate about fashion, but working with the HUEMN team has taken my understanding of it to another level. Their attention to detail, their ability to blend art with streetwear—it’s truly special,” Shreyar Iyer told ELLE about the collaboration.