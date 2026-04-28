Shreyas Iyer draws inspiration from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers; ‘I try to do the same, that creates flow’

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed that negative comments from him closed ones and watching greats like AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have had a serious impact on his game in the past couple of years. After Iyer's par show in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier league (IPL) with the bat, Iyer came out all guns blazing with 600-plus runs in 2025.

In the ongoing IPL 2026, the right-hander has already accumulated 279 runs from eight games, including four fifty-plus scores. Speaking to former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan at a JioStar show, Iyer admitted that people's double on his ability to handle the short ball triggered his preparation and mindset. “People said I would never fix my short-ball problem," Iyer said.

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“That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well. So, I worked hard on it. Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six,” added the Indian middle-order batter.

How Shreyas Iyer transformed himself? The transformation in his batting approach came with a price. Not only he worked with his childhood coach Pravin Amre, but also shared ideas with former India assistant coach and current head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders Abhishek Nayar. In fact, nowadays, Iyer spends a considerable amount at the nets, trying to play around 300 balls.

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In his new found approach, Iyer tries to create a flow just before a bowler releases the ball from his hands, the way Rohit, Kohli and De Villiers do. "I don’t follow a fixed pattern. I give myself more time in the middle and face real bowlers, not just sidearm throws. The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement becomes. I focus on creating a rhythm.

Also Read | R Ashwin urges BCCI selectors to recall Shreyas Iyer to India T20I team

"Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same,” added Iyer, who led Punjab Kings to runners-up finish in IPL 2025.

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Learning off the field helps Shreyas Iyer The 30-year-old also spoke on where his self-belief comes from and how he lifts himself up. “Maturity as a cricketer comes from learning outside the field. From facing rejections and losing games. Self-talk matters a lot. People will always try to pull you down, but how you pick yourself up is what counts. Sometimes I read books that make me feel good.

“I try to shift my mind away from cricket. I go on a holiday, spend time alone. Letting go is very important. You set a goal and want to achieve it. But you also need to tell yourself that if it doesn’t happen, it’s fine. Accept it and move on. Otherwise, you keep thinking about what went wrong and fall further behind. I reached a point where I realized that even if I don’t achieve a particular goal, it’s okay,” he concluded.

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So far, Punjab Kings are yet to lose a game in IPL 2026 and sit on top of the points table with 13 points from seven games. One of their games against KKR was washed out.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in