Shreyas Iyer rents super-luxury flat in Mumbai: All about his ₹18.5 lakh a month Worli apartment

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer has leased a high-end residential apartment in Mumbai’s ultra-premium Worli neighbourhood for a starting monthly rent of ₹18.50 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate consultancy firm Square Yards.

The transaction was officially registered in June 2026. The registration data was accessed from the official website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, and analysed by Square Yards.

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Inside the multimillion-rupee rental deal The rented property is located in the uber-luxury residential tower 'Artesia' in Worli. The expansive apartment spans a built-up area of 360 square meters, approximately 3,875 square feet.

Reflecting the premium nature of the development, the rental agreement also grants the cricketer exclusive access to four dedicated car parking spaces.

Financially, the transaction stands out as one of the most significant residential rental deals in recent times.

To secure the lease, Shreyas Iyer paid a hefty security deposit amounting to ₹74 lakh. The official processing of the documents involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.84 lakh, along with standard registration charges of ₹1,000.

Structured escalation over 36 months According to Square Yards' analysis, the lease agreement is locked in for a total tenure of 36 months (three years). The rental structure includes an annual escalation clause of approximately 7% year-on-year.

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During the first year of the lease, the monthly payout is set at ₹18.50 lakh. In the second year, the monthly rent will escalate to ₹19.79 lakh. By the third and final year of the agreement, the monthly rental payout will touch ₹21.18 lakh.

Over the entire three-year lease term, the cumulative rental value from the transaction totals a staggering ₹7.14 crore.

Worli: Hotbed for affluent tenants Worli continues to firmly hold its position as one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and sought-after residential destinations. Strategically located in South-Central Mumbai, the locality has evolved into a vibrant, self-sustained urban hub that blends upscale living with immense commercial significance.

The neighbourhood is characterised by its luxury waterfront developments, iconic high-rise skyline, and breathtaking sea views. It consistently attracts a highly affluent demographic, acting as a preferred residential base for business leaders, senior professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-profile celebrities seeking a premium lifestyle.

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A major factor driving Worli's high real estate valuation is its exceptional connectivity. The area enjoys seamless links via the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Eastern Freeway, and major arterial roads. This infrastructure provides quick, convenient access to Mumbai's primary business districts, including the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, Nariman Point, and Fort.

The micro-market is packed with prominent commercial establishments, luxury hotels, fine-dining restaurants, and recreational landmarks, ensuring strong, sustained demand from wealthy homebuyers and tenants alike.

Also Read | 'Well-deserving': BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer becoming new T20I skipper

Shreyas Iyer: A master on field Shreyas Iyer is widely recognised as one of the most accomplished middle-order batters in contemporary Indian cricket.

He was recently named the new captain of the Indian T20I team as the BCCI announced the squad for India's upcoming limited-overs tours of Ireland and England.

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Iyer initially rose to prominence through standout, consistent performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), drawing praise for his elegant stroke play, leadership skills, and composure under pressure.

He has since made a significant impact across formats for the Indian international team, delivering crucial knocks in both bilateral series and major ICC tournaments.

Known for his versatility—being able to anchor an innings as well as accelerate the scoring rate—he has established himself as a highly dependable batter in high-pressure situations.

Beyond international cricket, Iyer remains a prominent figure in the IPL, having successfully led franchises and delivered match-winning performances.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.