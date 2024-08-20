Shreyas Talpade dismisses death rumours; Bollywood actor tells trolls, ’Don’t joke around at the cost of others’

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade is making headlines after a false report surfaced, claiming the actor passed away on Monday afternoon. The actor dismissed these rumours and said I am alive, happy and healthy.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published20 Aug 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Actor Shreyas Talpade was disappointed over the viral fake news and he penned a letter where he urged people to refrain from spreading such harmful rumours.
Bollywood actor-director Shreyas Talpade is in the spotlight again after a false report surfaced, claiming the actor passed away on Monday afternoon.

“I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, and HEALTHY. I've become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humor has its place, when it's misused, it can cause real harm,” Shreyas Talpade said, responding to the death hoax report shared recently. He urged people to refrain from spreading such harmful rumours.

Disappointed over the viral fake news, he penned a letter and posted it on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. The four-page letter states, “What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family.”

 

In the heartfelt post, he discussed the impact of this death hoax on his young daughter, who is already worried about her father's health after he suffered a heart attack a few months ago. Emphasising that false news has deepened her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, Shreyas Talpade said that he, along with his family, is making efforts to bring the situation under control.

The post further stated, “My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance.”

The 'Golmaal' actor pointed to the emotional toll this prank has taken on families, particularly on children who might not be fully capable of understanding the situation.

Assuring that he is alive, happy and healthy, the actor noted that what might have started as a joke is now causing unnecessary worry and distress for his family. Meanwhile, expressing gratitude to all those who showed concern and love, he urged people to be sensitive and refrain from “chasing engagement and likes” at the expense of others' feelings.

“Don't joke around at the cost of others,” he told trolls.

