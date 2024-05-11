Active Stocks
Shrimp squats are slowly turning into internet sensation | Watch how to try this fitness challenge

Livemint

Shrimp Squats involve grasping the upper part of one foot behind oneself while crouching down with the other foot

Screengrab of the video where a person can be seen performing the Shrimp Squat challenge (X)Premium
Screengrab of the video where a person can be seen performing the Shrimp Squat challenge (X)

With health complications and a sudden uptick in lifestyle changes, fitness awareness is growing. The internet is filled with videos of people sharing their fitness journey, and from time to time, several fitness challengers go viral as people push themselves to take the more complicated route. The Shrimp Squat challenge is another such challenge breaking the internet, and gym freaks seem to be obsessive about the challenge.

Shrimp Squats involve grasping the upper part of one foot behind oneself while crouching down with the other foot. The exercise is tough on a host of muscles, especially the hamstring and core muscles. According to health experts, Shrimp Squats go a long way in improving one's balance, focus, and mobility.

The online community is rallying together to conquer the challenge, sharing their videos and experiences of grappling with this demanding exercise. Joining this community can provide support and motivation as you embark on your own Shrimp Squat journey.

Here's how internet reacted

The internet seems impressed with the Shrimp Squat challenge, with people trying it at home and sharing about the difficulty level. Many users can be seen tagging their gym coaches and seeking ideas about trying such a challenge. 

“Very difficult movement. I can just barely do it on the right leg and failed on the left. Takes a lot of strength and mobility to do," one user said. “Those shrimp squats are legit. I always had a hard time with balance for them. Coach Reed making sure he never falls in the shower when he’s old," another user said while speaking about the challenge. 

"Just tried it, almost broke my noes...that is actually incredibly levels of flexibility!" the third user said while sharing about the level of difficulty of the Shrimp Squat challenge. 

"There's a strength and balance issue here - people need to gym more," a user said.

 

Published: 11 May 2024, 05:06 PM IST
