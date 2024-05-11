Shrimp squats are slowly turning into internet sensation | Watch how to try this fitness challenge
Shrimp Squats involve grasping the upper part of one foot behind oneself while crouching down with the other foot
With health complications and a sudden uptick in lifestyle changes, fitness awareness is growing. The internet is filled with videos of people sharing their fitness journey, and from time to time, several fitness challengers go viral as people push themselves to take the more complicated route. The Shrimp Squat challenge is another such challenge breaking the internet, and gym freaks seem to be obsessive about the challenge.