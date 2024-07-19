‘Shubh vivah sanskaar..’What Mukesh Ambani said about Hindu marriages during Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding

  • Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani said that his wife Nita Ambani had created a two-day immersive wedding, with Hindu rituals and traditions

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published19 Jul 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mukesh Ambani explains the significance of a Hindu wedding as the most important 'sanskaar'
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mukesh Ambani explains the significance of a Hindu wedding as the most important ’sanskaar’(Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas)

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani explains the significance of a traditional Hindu marriage as the most important ‘sanskaar’ in a person's life connecting an individual to society, duty, and spirituality, as he welcomed guests from across the globe, to the Anant Radhika wedding. The wedding was a two day-immersive experience of the rich Indian culture and a traditional Hindu wedding, which had been created by Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani.

While Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bacchan, Priyanka Chopra attended the wedding, the two-day event also saw global leaders such as former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, WWE legend John Cena, for whom Mukesh Ambani extended a warm welcome.

“Our most valued family, friends and guests, especially our friends from around the world who have come from a long distance,” he said, while addressing the guests.

Once Anant’s ‘baarat’, or the groom’s procession had entered, and everyone was seated, Mukesh Ambani called upon all the guests to invoke the ‘Isht devta’, and the late elders of the Ambani family. He also urged the other guests to invoke the ‘Panch tatwa’, or the five foundational elements including fire, water, wind, metal, and earth to grant blessings to the couple.

“I also pray for the good health and the limitless happiness and the boundless success for each and everyone present here and your blessings for Anant and Radhika on this auspicious day together with all of you…We invoke Panch Tawa the five foundational elements of mother nature, so that they offer strength and sustenance to the couple,” said Mukesh Ambani.

The Reliance chairperson expressed his gratitude to all the guests who had joined for the ‘Shubh Vivah sanskaar’ of Anant and Radhika. He further took to elaborate on the significance of a traditional Hindu marriage. “In the Indian tradition, Marriage is between two individuals, whereas a wedding is between two families and all their friends and near and dear ones,” said the chairperson.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 08:23 AM IST
