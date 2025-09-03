Shubhanshu Shukla shares how astronauts eat in zero gravity: ‘Can even eat water in space’ - Viral video

Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian Air Force Group Captain who recently returned from a historic space mission to the International Space Station, shared how astronauts eat and drink in zero gravity and said that meal time in space is a challenge.

In an Instagram reel, Shukla shared a video from his time aboard the space capsule, offering a glimpse into the life of an astronaut.

“Eating and drinking in space is a challenge, and we manage somehow,” Shukla said, adding that he had to “learn to eat again”.

