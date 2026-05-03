Shubman Gill stumped by Danny Morrison with ‘no wedding bells?’ question; GT captain's awkward moment goes viral

Shubman Gill was taken aback during the coin toss against Punjab Kings on Sunday when presenter Danny Morrison ended up asked the Gujarat Titans captain about getting married. The incident took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, just after Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.
Everything was going well between Gill and Morrision until the former New Zealand pacer took an unexpected turn to ask the Indian Test and ODI skipper about his wedding. It must be noted that such questions aren't normal during the customary chats in a cricket match, especially at the time of the toss. “Still, Shubhers, there are no wedding bells around the corner? Anything that we need to know about,” asked Morrison.
Gill, taken off-guard, paused for a moment and responded, “No. No. Nothing.” Morrison said, “Good to see you,” before turning to Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer. This is not the first time Morrison left Gill speechless with the wedding question in an IPL game.
In IPL 2025, Morrison asked the same to Gill during the coin toss in a match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. “You're looking lovely, no wedding bells in the future. What's happening? You getting married?” Morrison had asked last year.
More to follow.