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Shubman Gill stumped by Danny Morrison with ‘no wedding bells?’ question; GT captain's awkward moment goes viral

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was caught off-guard when toss presenter Danny Morrison asked him about his wedding after the toss against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 May 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (L) and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during toss.
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (L) and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during toss.(PTI)
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Shubman Gill was taken aback during the coin toss against Punjab Kings on Sunday when presenter Danny Morrison ended up asked the Gujarat Titans captain about getting married. The incident took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, just after Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Everything was going well between Gill and Morrision until the former New Zealand pacer took an unexpected turn to ask the Indian Test and ODI skipper about his wedding. It must be noted that such questions aren't normal during the customary chats in a cricket match, especially at the time of the toss. “Still, Shubhers, there are no wedding bells around the corner? Anything that we need to know about,” asked Morrison.

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Gill, taken off-guard, paused for a moment and responded, “No. No. Nothing.” Morrison said, “Good to see you,” before turning to Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer. This is not the first time Morrison left Gill speechless with the wedding question in an IPL game.

In IPL 2025, Morrison asked the same to Gill during the coin toss in a match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. “You're looking lovely, no wedding bells in the future. What's happening? You getting married?” Morrison had asked last year.

More to follow.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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