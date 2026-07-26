Shweta Tiwari asks CJP to protest in Punjab, gets heavily trolled online, ‘Start hunger strike; we're with you’

Shweta Tiwari has been facing backlash after reacting to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Pradhan stepped down on 25 July, following CJP-led student protests.

The CJP protest demanded accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The government agreed to fulfil CJP demands. Except for the resignation, the Centre will also award compensation to the students. No FIR will be lodged against protesting students either.

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Actress Shweta Tiwari, like many other Bollywood celebrities, shared CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's video on her Instagram Stories. With that, she also asked when cJP would ask for Punjab's Education Minister to resign.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted Shweta Tiwari to request CJP to protest in Punjab? ⌵ Shweta Tiwari reacted to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and questioned when the CJP would demand the resignation of Punjab's Education Minister, implying the need for broader accountability. 2 Why are social media users criticizing Shweta Tiwari’s call for protests? ⌵ Many social media users criticized Shweta Tiwari's comments as a veiled attack on the CJP, suggesting it should not lead every protest, especially against the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. 3 How did the CJP achieve a resolution following the protests? ⌵ The CJP achieved their objectives after extensive protests, leading to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and government assurances to fulfill other demands regarding compensation and withdrawal of FIRs against students. 4 What actions did protesters take towards a journalist during the CJP agitation? ⌵ During the CJP agitation, some protesters allegedly heckled journalist Kapil Raut, but later publicly apologized to him after the protest concluded. 5 Should celebrities like Shweta Tiwari engage in political protests? ⌵ The debate on whether celebrities should engage in political protests is nuanced; some believe they can leverage their influence for good, while others argue they should focus on their careers instead.

“Now, when is the Punjab Education Minister resigning? And when are you protesting there, Cockroach Janta Party?” she asked.

Many social media users considered it a veiled attack on CJP over its alleged link to the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP runs the Punjab government.

At the same time, many others criticised the actress’ comment. They argued CJP shouldn't lead every single protest nationwide.

“Take the initiative and start the protest against the Punjab Government. We are with you. Ask the government, not CJP,” came a sarcastic comment for Tiwari.

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“Please take initiative and start a hunger strike. We all are with you. If you can’t do anything, shut up,” wrote another user.

Also Read | CJP protest: Blinkit user sends pork to Muslim demonstrator in Kolkata

Another user wrote, “Shweta Tiwari, start the hunger strike, and we will join the protest after 20 days.”

“They took initiative for 21 dead students and served some justice. What you have been doing is making reels and doing brand promotion. Maybe do some protest. Students are not robots. They just now got some rest,” came from another.

“Please start the hunger strike, ma’am. We are with you!! Get your daughter and reach Punjab,” came another dry comment.

Another user commented, “You lead us, dear ma’am. If you start a hunger strike, we will be with you. I didn't go to Jantar Mantar. But, if you start a hunger strike, I'll go personally and stand beside you.”

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“FYI: Since last week, students have been protesting in Punjab against paper leaks and cheating in the government. Exams. Her Daughter has been posting in favour of the CJP for the last one week!!” wrote another user.

Bollywood reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation Bollywood has overwhelmingly celebrated Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister. Many called it a historic victory for students and democracy. This followed nationwide protests and Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike.

Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha praised Gen Z's courage and impact. Shabana Azmi called it a "first step" needing further reform. Prakash Raj credited the youth and Wangchuk for pressuring the government.

Also Read | CJP protesters apologise to journalist heckled at Jantar Mantar

Bhumi Pednekar urged deeper institutional reforms while Swara Bhasker termed it a "huge victory" for the movement. Pankaj Tripathi said the move strengthened Indian democracy overall.

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However, actor Ranvir Shorey offered a more critical response. He argued the resignation should have come earlier, before the unrest.

“Now it seems supporters will not be heard, but “cockroaches” on streets will!” the actor said.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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