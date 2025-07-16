Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani release first statement after becoming parents, ‘Our world forever changed’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have released their first statement after becoming parents to a baby girl.

“Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl,” the Bollywood couple wrote on social media.

Actor Sunil Grover was one of the first ones to comment, “Bestttttt!!!!!!! Badhai ho mummy daddy ko! Congratulations.”

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also shared “love reactions”.

Parineeti Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar also congratulated the new parents.

“All three students have their first baby girl,” commented one Instagram user, hinting at Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan becoming parents to daughters.

“Mama & baby girl share the same birthday month!!! So so happy for you guys,” pointed out another user.

On February 28, the star couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram. Sharing a photo of a tiny pair of socks, they wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Citing sources, HT earlier reported that Kiara had a normal delivery at the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. Kiara delivered her baby earlier than expected as she was due in August, according to NDTV. Both the mother and the daughter have been reported to be healthy.

Last week, Kiara and Sidharth were seen visiting a clinic in Mumbai. They used an umbrella to avoid the paparazzi. Sidharth’s mother and Kiara’s parents were also with them. Since the pregnancy announcement, the couple has mostly stayed away from the spotlight.

Kiara-Sidharth love story The Kabir Singh actress said she was overwhelmed during the proposal, especially when Sidharth used famous lines from Shershaah to pop the question.

