Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary: Family to organise low-key event today, check mother's latest post
Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary: Moosa village paid tribute to the Punjabi singer on the eve of his death anniversary, also known as Sidhu Moosewala black day. His father has announced to organise a simple program today, May 29
Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary: Two years after the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his friends, family and fans are still fighting for justice. To observe Sidhu Moosewala's second death anniversary, his father, Balkaur Singh, announced to organise a simple program today, May 29. On the eve of his death anniversary, Moosewala's home village paid tribute to the beloved artist with statues, busts, and photographs.