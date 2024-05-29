Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary: Moosa village paid tribute to the Punjabi singer on the eve of his death anniversary, also known as Sidhu Moosewala black day. His father has announced to organise a simple program today, May 29

Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary: Two years after the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his friends, family and fans are still fighting for justice. To observe Sidhu Moosewala's second death anniversary, his father, Balkaur Singh, announced to organise a simple program today, May 29. On the eve of his death anniversary, Moosewala's home village paid tribute to the beloved artist with statues, busts, and photographs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several local shops also sold coffee mugs and printed t-shirts featuring Moosewala's images. Sidhu Mooswala was born on 11 June 1993 and was known initially as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sidhu Moosewala Black Day May 29: Why did Father announce a low-key event? Balkaur Singh announced a simple program to observe the death anniversary of his elder son. Due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and soaring temperatures, only close friends and family members are allowed to attend the program, reported ANI. He requested that only villagers and family members attend the event.

"There will be a very simple program tomorrow because there are elections and temperatures are very high. We have told people outside to not come here, only the people of the village and family are coming. Public has been told to not come...Only the religious rituals will be performed," Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary: Mother shares emotional post To remember his beloved son who was shot dead on May 29 by gangsters, Sidhu Moosewala's mother shared an emotional post on Instagram in Punjabi.

“Miss you son Sidhu. We never forget a son like you in our whole life. You will always remain in our hearts, son. Your memory will always be there. This day is written in black letters in history. Sidhu Moose Vaal son," read the Instagram post written in Punjabi language. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year, Sidhu Moosewala's parents Balkaur and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy in their family. Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Mansa.

The assailants fired over 30 rounds at the Punjabi singer who was later found dead in the driver's seat by locals. Moosewala was also active in politics as he had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket.

