Sikandar Ka Muqaddar on OTT: Neeraj Pandey's latest thriller, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, has garnered mixed reviews. The film, centered on a diamond heist, is now streaming on OTT platform in multiple languages.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar on OTT: Tamannaah Bhatia's suspense thriller movie has been released on OTT platform. The film also features Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill in significant roles and revolves around robbery.

Where to stream Sikandar Ka Muqaddar? The Telugu movie is available for streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English languages. The description to the movie states, “After an unsolved diamond heist, a hard-nosed cop’s pursuit of his key suspect turns into obsession, until they finally face each other — and the truth."

Neeraj Pandey directorial heist action-thriller premiered on November 29, 2024. The star cast features Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz in pivotal roles, apart from lead actors.

The trailer spanning 52 seconds focuses on three suspects - Kamini Singh played by Tamannaah, Sikandar Sharma portrayed by Avinash Tiwary and Mangesh Desai essayed by Rajiv Mehta. The movie set in a 2008 diamond heist, portrays Jimmy as Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh who experiences the blurring lines between guilt and innocence.

Neeraj Pandey, famous for gripping thrillers, gave a slow start to the movie which has received mixed reviews. The movie is a decent thriller, according to Hindustan Times reviews. Praising Tamannaah's performance, the review notes that she lends good support to the story. The review states, “Avinash tries hard to bring Sikandar to life, and he nearly succeeds. The story is riding on the Tom and Jerry equation between him and Jimmy, and he rises to the occasion."

Audience review A social media user stated, "Bomb movie!!! Loved every second of it." Another user wrote, "What an intense real capturing performance by TAMANNAAH BHATIA once again….gripping thriller made to perfection." A third user commented, "When you don't have a convincing story to tell you end up being dishonest with the audience. Then you produce such crap."

A fourth user wrote, “It has a great cast, but Neeraj Pandey missed the mark completely. Weak storyline that stretched up to 2 hours 30 minutes. It feels like you are watching a long episode of crime patrol." Calling it a must-watch a user said, “The story had me hooked from start to finish."