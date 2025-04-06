Sikandar OTT release: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film to be released on THIS date. Here’s where to watch

Salman Khan's film Sikandar is experiencing a decline at the box office after a strong start. Released on March 30, it features Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by A R Murugadoss. The film will stream on Netflix, expected between May 11 and May 25.

Updated6 Apr 2025, 08:55 AM IST
Sikandar OTT release: Salman Khan’s movie to be released here.
Sikandar OTT release: Salman Khan's movie to be released here.

Salman Khan's recent film Sikandar appears to be facing challenges at the box office, with its initial strong performance declining significantly in recent days.

Released on Eid, the Bollywood movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by A R Murugadoss. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner and hit theaters on March 30.

Also Read: ‘Sikandar’ review: Salman must stop, for his own sake and ours

Meanwhile, fans can catch Salman Khan-starrer film Sikandar is set to stream on Netflix, as revealed in its theatrical release, with the platform being the film's official streaming partner. While the exact release date on Netflix hasn't been confirmed, it’s expected to arrive within a month. Based on recent trends, theatrical films typically make their OTT debut within six to eight weeks after release, suggesting Sikandar could be available between May 11 and May 25.

Sikandar became the highest-grossing Bollywood film on its opening day in international markets, earning approximately $2.25 million worldwide. However, just hours before its official release on March 30, the film was leaked online, which likely affected its box office performance, especially among Salman Khan's fans.

Additionally, the film received lukewarm reviews from critics, with a film trade analyst describing it as "dull" and awarding it a mere 2-star rating.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Sikandar: Money lessons you can learn from the slowest action flick ever

He began his acting career with a supporting role in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, but it was the massive hit Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) that launched him into stardom. Thirty-six years on, his fame remains strong, and he is set to turn 60 on December 27 this year.

The film trade analyst described it as 'dull' and awarded it a mere 2-star rating.

“Sikandar” is directed by A R Murugadoss and also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will be released in theatres on Sunday.

His other Eid releases, including "Wanted", "Dabangg", "Bodyguard", "Kick", "Sultan" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", were all massive box office successes.

Key Takeaways
  • The film experienced a significant drop in box office performance despite a strong initial showing.
  • Online leaks prior to release likely impacted audience turnout and overall earnings.
  • Sikandar’s upcoming OTT release on Netflix may provide a second chance for viewership.

First Published:6 Apr 2025, 08:55 AM IST
