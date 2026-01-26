Sikkim cops relocate wrongly parked bike, choose kindness over challan. Internet reacts

A small act of consideration by two on-duty police personnel in Sikkim has struck a chord online, earning widespread praise for putting public convenience ahead of punishment.

The incident, which has since gone viral, shows the officers calmly relocating a motorcycle that had been parked in a no-parking zone. Instead of issuing a challan, they moved the vehicle to a designated parking area, ensuring the road was cleared without penalising the owner.

The moment was captured by solo traveller and content creator Satyajeet Dahiya, who happened to witness the scene. In the video, Dahiya is seen asking the officers why they were shifting the bike rather than taking enforcement action. One of them responds matter-of-factly that the motorcycle was obstructing the road. Impressed by their approach, Dahiya remarks on camera, “Where would you find such police?”

Check out the viral video here:

Sharing the clip on social media, Dahiya provided further context. He explained that the officers said the decision was taken keeping in mind the festive season, when a large number of visitors — particularly from neighbouring West Bengal — had arrived to take part in local celebrations. The aim, he wrote, was to prevent inconvenience or unnecessary trouble for both residents and tourists.

“This kind of responsibility and care truly reflects the spirit of the festival,” Dahiya added in his caption, praising the officers for handling the situation with patience rather than strict enforcement.

The video quickly gained traction, with users across platforms applauding the police for what many described as a humane and sensible approach to law enforcement. Several commenters noted that while traffic rules are important, discretion and empathy can go a long way in building public trust.

A user wrote, “No doubt why sikkim is the best state.”

Another user commented, “Sikkim police is so professional , protective and helpful, experienced.”

“It is unfortunate that outsiders can't buy land in this beautiful state. It is fortunate that they do not allow outsiders to buy land in their state and this is the reason why the state has been able to preserve its nature, culture, morality and ethics,” the third user wrote.

“Really they are the best, I took my bike in one way twice and they just warned and let me go,” the fourth user wrote.

Others contrasted the moment with more punitive policing seen elsewhere, calling the gesture a reminder that small decisions can leave a lasting positive impression. Many users also highlighted how such actions improve the experience for tourists, especially during peak festive periods.

“Haryanvi getting cultural shock in Sikkim,” the fifth wrote.