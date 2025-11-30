Silent heart attack warning: Cardiologist lists 5 overlooked symptoms you should never ignore

With long commutes, irregular sleep and constant stress becoming a part of modern life, many early signs of heart trouble often get brushed aside as exhaustion or acidity. But a US-based cardiologist is warning that these everyday discomforts could be the body signaling a silent heart attack risk — and timely attention can save lives.

In a recent Instagram post, Arizona-based cardiologist Dr Jack Wolfson — with more than 16 years of clinical experience — highlighted five little-known symptoms that should not be ignored. “Everyone knows the classic signs of a heart attack,” he wrote, “but here are five you’ve probably never heard of — and they could save your life.”

Here’s what he wants everyone to watch out for: Skin changes Dry, flaky or itchy skin, unexplained rashes and conditions like eczema can indicate inflammation in the body. According to Dr Wolfson, that internal “burning” — caused by inflammation and oxidative stress — is closely linked to a higher risk of heart disease and heart attacks.

Frequent headaches “Headaches are not normal,” he emphasised. They may point to issues with blood vessels or low nitric oxide levels — both red flags for cardiovascular strain. Persistent headaches should be checked, he says.

Gut discomfort Constipation, nausea, stomach bloating or ongoing abdominal pain could be tied to heart health. “The heart and the gut are intimately connected,” Dr Wolfson noted, urging people not to dismiss digestive woes as routine problems.

Unexplained body pain Generalised aches — including tooth pain, shoulder pain or discomfort between the shoulder blades — can sometimes accompany a heart attack, especially in cases where chest pain isn’t prominent. “Any kind of pain anywhere could suggest inflammation,” he warned, linking it to elevated risks of heart attack and stroke.

Sleep problems Broken sleep, night-time wakeups or chronic insomnia may also point to cardiovascular stress. “If you have sleep issues… these things are linked to increased heart attack risk,” he cautioned.

Dr Wolfson ends his advisory with a simple takeaway: “Your body whispers before it screams out in pain.”