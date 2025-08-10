‘Silent money vacuum’: Man says his car is draining his wallet; Internet hits back with ‘peace of mind’ comparison

A man's meltdown about how his car was “draining his wallet” did not sit well with social media users, who highlighted the many benefits of owning a four-wheeler, including the peace of mind.

In a rant post on Reddit, the man claimed that his car is “silently draining” his money, adding that he drives 20-24 km daily for professional use.

He noted that he bought a car in 2021 and has no loan or EMI; however, he claimed that the everyday cost of running it was “quietly eating” away at his bank balance.

“That shiny metal sitting in your parking spot isn’t just a machine—it’s a silent money vacuum. No EMI, sure. But it’s quietly eating your bank balance… every single year,” the man wrote.

Sharing statistics, he said, “Let’s talk about my own car: 2022 – ₹67,000 gone. 2023 – ₹63,000 gone. 2024 – ₹1,06,000 gone. 2025 (till today) – already ₹65,000 gone.”

The Reddit user said that these are the yearly costs of keeping up with a car, without loans or upgrades, just to “keep it running.” “This is only for: Insurance, fuel, yearly maintenance,” he highlighted.

“Here’s the crazy part… My car is eating more money than my yearly food budget,” the user said.

The man claimed that car users “don’t notice it because it’s not one giant bill—it’s small bites: a few thousand here, a refill there.”

He said that over four years, the expenses total over ₹3 lakh, enough to buy another second-hand car, invest in mutual funds, or take multiple vacations.

So before you say “It’s fully paid, so it’s free,” remember: A normal car might not break your legs… …but it’s quietly breaking your wealth.

Here's how the Internet reacted: Netizens blasted the man for overlooking the most important aspect of car ownership: safety. Social media users highlighted that the “peace of mind” of owning a car cannot be compared.

“Nowadays, 4-wheelers are absolutely necessary. Why. Because, apart from metros and Tier 1s, the supply of ride-hailing cabs, autos, or taanga or anything is very low,” a user said.

He added that if you have your vehicle with you or at least parked at your place, “ANY emergency, anything, you know this vehicle will help you during that emergency (I have faced this issue), and I'm really thankful and grateful to all my vehicles.”

A user also highlighted that owning a car ensures that “unknown people, with unknown hygiene quality, are not sitting in your vehicle; sweat, dirt, smell all belong to you generally.”

“Everything we use comes at a cost: car, cellphone, set-top box, heck, the electricity bill, too. Tomorrow, to save money, will you skimp on these, too?” a user said

“Sometimes, it's better not to think of these expenses and put them on an Excel sheet. Rather, just run with it if anything or anyone is making your life easier or simpler,” added another user.