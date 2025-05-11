‘Silent sentinels’: Anand Mahindra pens powerful words for mothers of India's soldiers

Happy Mother's Day: Anand Mahindra took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a heartfelt tribute on the occasion of Mother's Day. Except, that Anand Mahindra's wish, this year, was a tribute to “Mothers of India’s brave hearts", the “silent sentinels.”

Anand Mahindra posted on X: “This Mother’s Day, I bow in tribute to the Mothers of India’s brave hearts—those who have served or are serving in our Armed Forces. They are not only Mothers to their children—they are silent sentinels of our nation’s strength.”

Mother’s Day is a worldwide celebration that pays tribute to mothers and maternal figures. Rooted in early Christian traditions as Mothering Sunday, it is now observed on the second Sunday of May each year — which is May 11 this year.

‘True valour often begins at home’ Anand Mahindra's tribute to the mothers of Indian Military officers comes amid India and Pakistan's simmering tensions, after Pakistan violated ceasefire on Saturday night.

“Their courage, their quiet sacrifices, and their patriotism remind us that true valour often begins at home. Today, we honour not just our soldiers, but the Mothers who shaped them,” Mahindra and Mahindra's Chairman further added on X.

Drones tore through Jammu skies, red streaks lit up the sky over Udhampur as Indian air defence systems intercepted Pakistani drones with loud explosions echoing through the city. Similar drone activity was reported in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, where blasts were also heard as Indian forces responded to the aerial threat.

A soldier stationed at Jammu's Nagrota military base was also injured during a brief exchange of fire on Saturday.

Anand Mahindra's previous posts Last year, Anand Mahindra had shared a throwback photo of him and his mother from his younger days. The photo was taken in 1977, just before he left for his college.

“We’ll keep trying to live up to your dreams for us…” Anand Mahindra had posted, along with the photo.

