Silver surge breaks internet: Al Pacino, ‘Scarface' memes flood social media as white metal prices zoom 150% in a year

Silver isn’t just shining on the charts, it has taken over timelines too. As silver stocks surged this year, the internet did what it does best. Social media erupted with memes, jokes and viral posts, turning market rallies into internet comedy and proving once again that when prices jump, the meme-makers move even faster.

Memes featuring Al Pacino to scenes from iconic Hollywood movies such as ‘Scarface’, ‘The Big Short,’ – flooded X as silver delivered dazzling returns – soaring over 150% so far this year, completely eclipsing the returns of equities and most other asset classes.

Another X user shared a meme featuring a well-known scene from movie ‘The Big Short,' starring actor Tracy Letts, with the caption - “Your parents blindly holding Silver and Gold outperformed your quality stocks portfolio."

The reference struck a chord as the 2015 movie – based on Michael Lewis's book – revolves around a group of unconventional investors who foresaw and profited from the 2008 US housing market collapse by betting against the overvalued market using complex financial tools like credit default swaps, revealing the greed and systemic flaws in banks that created the crisis.

One X user even claimed that silver “would destroy” gold, the dollar and bitcoin in 2026.

Silver ‘steals’ Christmas On 24 December – Christmas Eve – silver settled half a percent higher at $71.8775 per ounce, capping a year that firmly placed the metal at the centre of investor attention. With the sharp surge, the white metal emerged as the third-most valuable asset in the world, overtaking Apple Inc and Alphabet in terms of market capitalisation.

The momentum continued post Christmas as well. International silver prices are up 158% year-to-date. In comparison, gold has surged nearly 72% in the same period. Domestic spot silver prices have jumped 156% this year, compared with an 80% gain in spot gold.

On Friday, December 26, MCX gold February futures rose nearly 1% to a fresh record high of ₹1,39,216 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March contracts surged 4% to a record high of ₹2,32,741 per kg.

What's driving the rally? From a strong industrial demand to a FOMO( fear of missing out)-driven rally – silver's recent surge has been fueled by a confluence of factors.