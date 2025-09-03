Simone Ashley caught kissing ‘mystery man’ at US Open. Who is he, if not Joshua Jackson?

Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley was pictured kissing a “mystery man” at the US Open in Queens, New York, a week after dating rumours with actor Joshua Jackson made rounds on social media.

The British-Indian actress shut down all rumours with Joshua Jackson with her cosy outing with a mystery man, whom the netizens are having trouble identifying.

Also Read | Morgan Riddle slays viral TikTok pose in heels on US Open railing - See pics

Simone Ashley caught kissing on cam On September 1, Simone was seen sitting beside comedian Zakir Khan and actor Kal Penn during the US Open match, with the camera panning on them.

Initially, no one noticed the mystery man sitting next to Simone, but it wasn't much later that he was literally the only thing that anyone could talk about.

The man caught the attention of literally everyone after Simone was spotted sharing a romantic kiss and holding hands with him.

Who is the mystery man, if not Joshua Jackson? According to a Just Jared report, the mystery man is restaurateur Tim Sykes. However, his identity has not been confirmed yet.

Tim is reportedly a businessman, popular in the New York City scene thanks to his restaurants, Ruby’s Cafe and Dudley’s.

Based on his private Instagram, which Simone follows, he is part of the Wish You Were Here Group, which also owns restaurants in LA and Las Vegas.

‘Looking for someone who is confident…’: Simone In March, Simone confirmed her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Constantin “Tino” Klein.

Speaking to People, she said, “It can be easy to jump into the next thing immediately, which is something that I am choosing not to do. I am looking for someone who is so confident in themselves and is really ready to have an open heart in the same way I do. And I think that’s hard to find.”

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral kissing picture of Simone Ashley: Social media was set abuzz with the picture of Simone Ashley kissing the mystery man as netizens rushed to find out who the lucky man was.

The social media users quipped that she was in love, and had a type.

“Oh she's in love! Don't worry girl, I understand being attracted to that type,” a user said.

“He looks positively country club chic,” another added.

A user said, “Lmaooo her stans on Twitter losing it cuz he’s ‘elderly’.”

“I don’t think he looks old either. Looks like a guy who just started greying early, which isn’t an uncommon thing to happen. Lots of people start greying early,” another defended.

Netizens were also head-over-heels over Simone and said she looked “perfect”.

“She has got to be one of the most gorgeous women on the planet,” a netizen said.