Amid an ongoing debate on social media over ‘Sati’ practice in India, author Amish Tripathi has responded to comedian Kunal Kamra’s post on X, saying “Sati was not enjoined by the religion of the Hindus as an imperative duty”.

He also advised Kamra to read the Sati Abolishment Act 1829.

In a post on X, Amish Tripathi said: “Kunal (@kunalkamra88 ), I normally never get into twitter debates. They generate more heat than light. But since you are attacking @bhash basis a video that I made, I thought it would be appropriate for me to clarify."

"I would invite you to read the 1829 Sati Abolishment Act you referred to. The Act itself noted : Sati was not enjoined by the religion of the Hindus as an imperative duty, the practice of Sati is almost non existent. Hindus themselves consider the practice unlawful & wicked. I must give credit to @IndicMeenakshi ji and @SagasofBharat for clarifying this,” added Tripathi.

“Also, if I may make a suggestion @kunalkamra88... There is a value to manners, even when debating. You will find you make much greater impact if the words are polite and the tone remains calm,” Tripathi added.

Tripathi also shared a document titled -- ‘Bengal Sati Regulation, 1829’ -- along with the post.

Kamra VS Bhavish Aggarwal The debate was triggered after Kamra attacked Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over his comments on Tripathi's podcast -- the "History of Sati Pratha".

Aggarwal had called the podcast "amazing" and said: "It's hard to find any proof of Sati but very easy to find proof of witch burning in medieval Europe," he wrote on X.