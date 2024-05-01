Singapore Airlines ordered to pay ₹2 lakh to Indian couple for ‘mental agony’; here's why
Singapore Airlines has been ordered to pay ₹2 lakh to an Indian couple after they suffered ‘mental agony’ becuase of malfunction in their automatic recline seats in their flight from Hyderabad to Australia
A malfunction in automatic recliner seats in the business class category led Singapore Airline to pay nearly two lakh rupees to an Indian couple. A police chief from Telangana, Ravi Gupta, along with his wife, sued the airline after he had to manually adjust seats with an automatic recline feature, despite paying 66,750 rupees (about $800) each for a business class seat, according to a New York Post report.