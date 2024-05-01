Singapore Airlines has been ordered to pay ₹ 2 lakh to an Indian couple after they suffered ‘mental agony’ becuase of malfunction in their automatic recline seats in their flight from Hyderabad to Australia

A malfunction in automatic recliner seats in the business class category led Singapore Airline to pay nearly two lakh rupees to an Indian couple. A police chief from Telangana, Ravi Gupta, along with his wife, sued the airline after he had to manually adjust seats with an automatic recline feature, despite paying 66,750 rupees (about $800) each for a business class seat, according to a New York Post report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disappointed with their poor flight experience despite paying a hefty amount for a ticket, Gupta sued the airline for the incident that took place in May last year. Passing an order in the case, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Telangana, ordered the airline to pay 2,040 pounds (INR 213,585) to the Indian couple for ‘mental agony’ reported the New York Post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ravi Gupta was travelling with his wife from Hyderabad to Australia. They had to change their flight to Singapore. Despite paying a hefty amount as a ticket, the two were left struggling with their automatic recline seats because of malfunction. When they raised the issue with the company, they were offered 10,000 frequent flyer miles or loyalty points each. However, the couple rejected the offer and chose to take a legal route for their grievance redressal.

What happened in court? In the documents submitted to the court, Guptas accused the airline it making them feel like ‘economy class passengers’ even when they paid for business class seats. Due to a defect in the automatically reclining seats, they were forced to adjust the seat manually and the experience even left them awake throughout their journey.

The couple received victory in their legal fight after the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Telangana ruled in favour of them last week. The court directed Singapore Airlines to pay $2,400 to them for the mental agony and physical suffering caused to them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Confirming the incident, Singapore Airlines clarified that the manual reclining function was operational throughout the flight and there was no other issue reported on their connecting flight from Singapore to Pert, reported The Independent.

