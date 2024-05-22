Singapore Airlines turbulence spotlights world's most unstable flight routes — From Chile, to Bolivia & Japan. Details
Strong turbulence is produced when air streams traveling at significantly different speeds come together. This is typically encountered at the boundaries of jet streams, over mountains and in certain cloud storms, according to the turbli website.
The deadly turbulence on a Singapore Airlines Ltd. flight on its way from London to Singapore has put a spotlight on the world’s most unstable air routes.