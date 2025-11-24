Singapore envoy attends staff wedding in UP's Bulandshahr: ‘Rare to see high-ranking people celebrate with juniors’

Simon Wong, High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore, attended the wedding ceremony of one of his staff members — and images from the event are now circulating on social media. Dressed in ethnic wear, he travelled to the staffer’s hometown in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where he was seen posing for photographs and enjoying the wedding feast.

The diplomat shared pictures from the ceremony on his social media and wrote: “Attended the wedding ceremony of my staff in his village at Bulandshahr, UP. So much joy. Congratulations."

Photos shared online show him standing alongside the couple and their family, posing for the camera. In another picture, Wong, dressed in a yellow kurta, is seen holding a plate of Indian food and sitting with a little girl.

Wong appears to have enjoyed every moment of the function; he is seen posing for photographs with other relatives and friends, who all seem quite excited.

Here's how social media users reacted: Social media users widely appreciated Wong’s gesture, applauding him for including junior employees in the celebration.

“One person wrote: “That’s really kind of you, Excellency. It’s rare these days to see people in high positions take the time to celebrate with their local staff. Most only attend events hosted by the rich and well-connected.”

Another commented: “This speaks volume about your down to earth upbringing. Beautiful gesture on your part. Kudos to you & your wonderful country, Singapore.”

A user added: “Very nice gesture. It's rare for foreign officers like you take part in our celebrate common people occasions.”

Tamil superstar and politician Thalapathy Vijay had also met Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore to India, during the diplomat’s visit in June. Wong had shared a photo from their meeting on social media, and his caption quickly caught the Internet’s attention.