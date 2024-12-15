Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong was disappointed after paying ₹ 169 for a tasteless cup of chai at a Gurugram cafe. His social media post received significant attention, prompting a response from Chaayos CEO Nitin Saluja, who invited Wong for a complimentary chai.

Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, expressed his disappointment after having an overpriced cup of tea at a renowned food outlet in Gurugram.

While Simon Wong didn't mention the name of the outlet, he shared two photos of the place. One photo showed the interior of the cafe, and another showed a traditional kulhad (earthen cup) embossed with the text ‘Chayoos’.

"The impossible happened. I just had a cup of tasteless #Chai in Gurgaon. ₹169 with tax. HC Wong," read the post by Simon Wong on X.

The social media post has garnered nearly 679200 views on X and more than 8,700 likes. The raw review of the Gurugram outlet garnered numerous reactions on social media, including that of Chaayos CEO Nitin Saluja.

Chaayos CEO reacts to Singapore envoy's criticism “Hon’ble Mr Wong, I am Nitin, founder of Chaayos! In the name of deep India SG friendship, I invite you for a cup of Chai at a Chaayos near you! And as we enjoy our chai, I will share our commitment to get every chai right, including our no questions asked chai replacement policy [sic]," Saluja replied on Wong's post.

While expressing gratitude towards Nitin Saluja's post, Simon Wong said that he tried to visit the shop after he found it as a recommendation when he "googled for best chai" near him.

“Dear Mr @Salujanitin, It is very gracious of you. I was in sector 59 looking at factory land. I googled the best chai near me and found the shop. No shade intended. Thank you so much. HC Wong," Wong replied.

Netizens react to Singapore envoy's criticism of overpriced tea Soon after the Singapore envoy expressed criticism over having a “tasteless" tea at a high price in Gurgaon, users were quick to bombard the comment sections with suggestions to enjoy a good cup of tea in Delhi and Gurgaon. A section of social media users agreed with Wong and slammed the outlet.

"Well if cheap things are sold at an overpriced rate then what else would you expect, [sic]," asked a social media user.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am asking the same question for tasteless expensive coffees from Starbucks, Costa, CCD," wrote another user on X.

“Try Tapriwali chai," wrote another user.

"Sir, you should try a normal tea stall [sic]"

“We are going the Singapore way, high prices," commented another user.

“Chaayos is a big brand now and WITH BIG BRAND COMES BIG RESPONSIBILITY to make things expensive irrespective of whether it is worthy or not, [sic]"