Renowned Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known for his melodic songs. But recently, he has also gained popularity as the doppelganger of the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

It might sound a little weird, but Bhattacharya is getting requests from the people of Egypt to visit the country as he bore a striking resemblance to Mubarak. And it had made him a viral sensation there.

He has been flooded with comments on his social media platforms saying that India had successfully cloned Mubarak and 'send back our president'. Mubarak's followers also suggested that the Indian singer has the same voice and walking style as Mubarak.

"My social media has been flooded with comments in the last three weeks," New Lines Magazine quoted Bhattacharya as telling in a phone call, adding, “Initially, I thought I was being spammed. Even though I cannot understand Arabic, I am overwhelmed with the love and response from the entire Arab community."

Bhattacharya also added that his two sons – fans of footballer Mohamed Salah – discovered that the singer had gone viral in the country.

“My understanding is that people feel that after the former leader died, he came to India and took refuge in my body," Bhattacharya said. “So they are apologizing to him and want him to return to help them solve the problems the country has been facing, such as rising inflation, and that they will listen to everything that he says."

Even he noted that someone even inviting him to inaugurate their new restaurant in Egypt.

After Mubarak’s ouster in a 2011 uprising, his supporters have been looking for him online.

Meanwhile, citing the popularity of Bollywood and Khan in the Middle East, Bhattacharya is now open to the idea of doing a concert in Egypt.

"People recognize the songs but they now realize who the singer is as we mostly remain in the background … but let's see if I get to visit the country," the magazine quoted the singer as saying.

Recently, Bhattacharya also shared an image going viral as Mubarak’s doppelganger through Instagram. In that post, he placed his photo alongside Mubarak.

He wrote, "Wow!! I am trending in #Egypt #HosniMubarak" and then wrote in the comment box, “See you Soon my dear friends .. my families there.. in #Egypt .. I love u Egypt ❤️🥰"

To this, one netizens replied, "We missed you, Rees, where were you all this time."

While other commented, "You look like our beloved late president Mubarak whom we are missing a lot ❤️❤️"

Another commented, "Yaris, where are you? Come and we will all go to India with you 😂❤️"

Someone wrote, "Come back Aris Saib, the country is ruining and singing in India and hiding."

