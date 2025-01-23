A week after saving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s life following he was attacked at his Bandra home, singer Mika Singh announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, reported Moneycontrol.

Bhajan Singh Rana had rushed Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital in the early hours of 16 January after Saif was stabbed six times during a burglary attempt.

Praising the auto driver’s heroic act on Instagram, Mika Singh took to Instagram and wrote, "I strongly believe he deserves a reward of at least ₹11 lakhs for saving India’s favourite superstar. His actions are truly commendable.”

Not only this, Mika even urged people to share Rana’s contact details so he could offer him the reward as a token of appreciation.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan personally met Rana at the hospital before he was discharged. Saif thanked him for his bravery with a hug, while Sharmila Tagore, blessed Rana for his quick thinking in saving her son.

'Will accept rickshaw': Meanwhile, Rana on Tuesday when asked if he would accept a new auto rickshaw if Saif gave him one, to which he said, as quoted by Instant Bollywood, “Maang toh nhi raha magar agar unki ichcha hogi aur dena chahenge toh le lunga. Maine kabhi nhi kaha ki maine jo kiya hai uske liye mujhey kuch mile ya mai uss cheez k liye laalach kar raha hu.” ("I'm not asking for it, but if he chooses to gift it, I would gladly accept. I never claimed that I deserve any reward for what I did, nor am I doing this out of greed.")

‘I told him to get well soon’: “I was treated with respect… I was invited today, which felt really good. There was nothing special, it was just a normal meeting. I told him, 'Just get well soon, I had prayed for you earlier, and I will continue to pray…” Rana told reporters after meeting Saif Ali Khan.