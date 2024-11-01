Singham 3 public review: Ajay Devgn’s film ‘blew minds’ of netizens, they call it ‘Bollywood at its best’

The Diwali release of Singham 3 on November 1 has impressed audiences, who praised it as a defining action spectacle of Bollywood. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other prominent actors.

Updated1 Nov 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Singham Again poster
Singham Again poster (X)

Singham 3 public review: As the much-awaited Diwali release hit theatres on Friday i.e. on November 1, netizens said the movie “exceeded all expectations”. Terming the Rohit Shetty's cop-universe sequel an action spectacle that defines “Bollywood”, social media users said Singham 3 ‘blew minds’.

The movie features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

At the box office, Singham Again has already minted 15.7 crore by selling over 5,12,545 tickets. With block seat numbers, the figure goes up to 18.69 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.

Here's how the netizens reacted:

“An action spectacle that defines Bollywood at its best!” a user said.

“This movie has exceeded all expectations!” another added.

A user also said: “Watching Singham Again in theaters is an experience like no other! The big screen brings the action to life!”

“Wow! Singham Again blew my mind! Can’t get over the action scenes!” said one user.

Another user said, “Not a single dull moment! What a film!”

“Just watched Singham Again, and it’s a total blockbuster! A must-watch!” said another user.

“The emotional depth in Singham Again adds layers to the action, making it a truly engaging watch. Experience the excitement!” one user said.

“Every line packs a punch in Singham Again! Get ready to remember these dialogues!” said a user.

Lauding the performances of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty, a user said, “This Diwali belongs to Singham Again. Everyone Appreciates the Performance Of Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar and Loudly praises him. Blockbuster Loading”

“Rohit Shetty’s magic at its peak!” added another user.

Surprised by Arjun Kapoor's acting in the film, a user said, “Ye banda ab tak kaha tha? Zabrdast.”

About Singham Again

Ajay Devgn is back in his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, now going up against Arjun Kapoor, who embodies a modern version of Ram. The film explores the classic theme of ‘Good versus Evil’.

Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, while Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their popular characters, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, respectively. A fresh face in the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who joins the cast as ‘Lady Singham’.

Additionally, Tiger Shroff makes his debut as ACP Satya Pattnaik. ‘Singham Again’ marks the third installment of this blockbuster franchise, following the success of ‘Singham’ in 2011 and ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014, both of which achieved significant box office success.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsSingham 3 public review: Ajay Devgn’s film ‘blew minds’ of netizens, they call it ‘Bollywood at its best’

      Popular in News

