Singham Again advance booking: The much awaited Diwali release is set to hit theatres tomorrow i.e. on November 1. The latest title and the third installment in Rohit Shetty's Singham Series features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

As per Sacnilk.com, Singham Again has already minted ₹6.12 crore by selling over 1.89 lakh tickets. With block seat numbers, the figure goes up to ₹8.68 crore.

Among Indian states, the film minted ₹2.21 crore in Maharashtra, the highest in advance booking, followed by ₹followed by ₹1.18 crore in Delhi and ₹1.16 crore in Gujharat. Uttar Pradesh minted over ₹68 lakh while ₹43 lakh in Karnataka, ₹42.74 lakh in West Bengal. Notably, all numbers are in accordance with booked seat data.

About Singham Again Ajay Devgn is back in his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, now going up against Arjun Kapoor, who embodies a modern version of Ram. The film explores the classic theme of 'Good versus Evil.' Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, while Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their popular characters, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, respectively. A fresh face in the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who joins the cast as 'Lady Singham.' Additionally, Tiger Shroff makes his debut as ACP Satya Pattnaik. 'Singham Again' marks the third installment of this blockbuster franchise, following the success of 'Singham' in 2011 and 'Singham Returns' in 2014, both of which achieved significant box office success.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 With both "Singham Again" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" set to clash at the box office this Diwali, the exhibitors and trade experts are hoping that the star-studded franchise films will help them recover some of the losses this year. According to the exhibitors, “Singham Again", has secured 60 per cent of the screens while Kartik Aaryan-starrer will occupy the remaining 40 per cent.

Trade experts have predicted that “Singham Again" will open in the ₹40-45 crore range, while “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" could earn around ₹20-25 crore.