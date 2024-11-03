Singham Again BO Collection day 2: Rohit Shetty’s film starring Ajay Devgan, Kareena, Ranveer, Deepika earns ₹42 crore

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, and others, earned 41.5 crore on its second day, bringing its total collection to 85 crore in India by day two.

Published3 Nov 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Singham Again movie continued its Friday momentum and earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43 crore after two days of its release.
Singham Again movie continued its Friday momentum and earned ₹43 crore after two days of its release.(X)

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 2: Rohit Shetty's latest edition of the cop universe movie, featuring Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, is making big from its release on Diwali weekend. The movie earned an estimated 41.5 crore on day 2, Saturday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, after maintaining its Friday momentum, the movie's total collection (India Net) reached 85 crore on day 2. The movie is performing well despite facing tough competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Here are all the details about the second-day collection of ‘Singham Again’.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 2

Singham Again earned an estimated 41.5 crore on Saturday, day 2. This brought its total collection (India Net) to 85 crore on Saturday. The movie had a total occupancy of 60.40% on Saturday, November 2, 2024. According to Sacnilk, the movie has crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide gross. Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, etc witnessed the maximum theatre occupancy on Saturday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday applauded Rohit Shetty's movie “Singham Again” and provided a comparison of the earning of the movie against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. According to Taran Adarsh, Singham Again earned 43.7 crore on day 2, whereas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted 36.6 crore.

"#Diwali Dhamaka at the #Boxoffice... *Combined* Day 1 biz: 80.30 cr ... #SinghamAgain: 43.70 cr #BhoolBhulaiyaa3: 36.60 cr #India biz | Nett BOC," Adarsh wrote on X.

About Singham Again

Speaking on Singham Again's historic Diwali opening, Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content business RIL, in a press note, said, “We promised audiences a mass entertainer perfect for Diwali celebration with entire family, and that's exactly what we delivered. Singham Again is a star-studded spectacle tailormade for a big screen theatre experience and fans of the franchise have made it the No 1 choice this festive weekend..”

The multi-starrer action drama, features Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroof, and Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, the movie also has the cameo of Salman Khan.

