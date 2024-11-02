Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 1: Rohit Shetty's cop-universe sequel, ‘Singham Again’ was released in theatres on November 1. The film opened with a remarkable performance, earning approximately ₹43.50 crore on its first day, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, Jaipur recorded 85.25 per cent occupancy, which is the highest of other cities. It was followed by Lucknow with 77.50 per cent, Ahmedabad with 76.25 per cent, Chennai with 74.25 per cent, and Mumbai with 73.50 per cent occupancy.

The two films 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again', two of the most-awaited Bollywood films 2024, clashed with each other at the box office this Diwali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singham Again reviews Singham Again has been receiving positive reviews from the public and critics. On social media, fans hailed the cop-universe film and said that it “exceeded all expectations" while some said that Singham 3 ‘blew their minds’.

Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the ‘Terrific.’ He wrote, “Dream cast. Excellent action. Superb second half... #AjayDevgn - #RohitShetty elevate Brand #Singham to new heights... Massy to the core... Big 'S'urprise at the end is yet another seetimaar moment. #SinghamAgainReview" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Singham Again Ajay Devgn is back in his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, now going up against Arjun Kapoor, who embodies a modern version of Ram. The film explores the classic theme of ‘Good versus Evil’.

Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, while Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their popular characters, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, respectively. A fresh face in the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who joins the cast as ‘Lady Singham’.