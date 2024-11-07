Singham Again Box Office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn starrer movie maintains winning streak, mints ₹153.75 cr

Singham Again Box Office collection Day 6: The movie earned 10.25 crore on its sixth day, bringing its total net collection in India to over 100 crores just within six days of its release 

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published7 Nov 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Singham Again Box Office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn starrer rakes in crores, mints <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.25 cr
Singham Again Box Office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn starrer rakes in crores, mints ₹10.25 cr(X)

Singham Again Box Office collection Day 6: Following the trail of how Ajay Devgn made a comeback ‘again’ his latest movie, Singham Again's earnings also remained true to the title of the film as it recorded a whopping 10.25 crore ‘again’ maintaining its earnings in crores.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rohit Shetty directorial performed well on its first five days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs153.75 Cr India net.

Singham Again collection

Singham Again's collection has been raking in crores. While the earnings saw substantial dips, the movie still managed to bag 10.25 crore on the sixth day, since its release.

Also Read | Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Who is winning number game on Day 6?

The movie was released on a weekend, in November 1, during which it earned an average of 43 crore in the first two days. In the weekdays, however, the movie saw a dip in its earnings by 49.65 per cent on Day 4, and 22.22 per cent on Day 5.

Singham Again occupancy

Singham Again's steady earnings can be attributed to the high occupancies in theatres across Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai. Ahmedabad recorded the highest occupancy of 30.75 per cent, with theatres being filled up to 55 per cent for the night shows. Meanwhile, Pune and Mumbai recorded an estimate of 22.25 per cent and 24.75 per cent respectively.

Also Read | Singham Again BO Collection: Rohit Shetty’s film mints ₹120 crore in 3 days

Singham Again: ‘Negativity sells faster’ says Ajay Devgan

Singham Again brings back Ajay Devgn as the relentless cop Bajirao Singham in another high-octane battle against crime.

In an interview with the ANI, the lead actor Ajay Devgn shared about how Singham Again was a comeback for him. The actor had been subject to criticism, and online trolls due to his previous films' underperformance.

“In today's world, negativity spreads quickly... People are quick to criticise, and everyone has an opinion. Despite the negativity, you have to keep moving forward and working hard,” Devgn was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read | Singham Again: Money lessons from Rohit Shetty’s Ramayana epic

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again draws inspiration from the Ramayana, featuring Singham as he battles the merciless terrorist Danger Lanka, played by Arjun Kapoor, in a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife, Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsSingham Again Box Office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn starrer movie maintains winning streak, mints ₹153.75 cr

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.