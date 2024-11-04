Rohit Shetty's Singham Again grossed ₹ 120 crore in its first weekend, setting records for Ajay Devgn and the director. The film experienced a slight decline on Day 3, earning ₹ 35 crore amid competition with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 3: Rohit Shetty's latest edition of the cop universe movie, featuring Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, made huge strides from the day of its release on Diwali, helping the film mint a whopping ₹120 crore in its first weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the highest ever for both director Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn and the film has surpassed the opening weekend collection of Golmaal Again and Chennai Express to emerge as the biggest opener for Devgn and Shetty, respectively.

On Day 3, Sunday, the movie earned an estimated ₹35 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 3 After an excellent first 2 days of over ₹40 crores each, Singham Again witnessed a drop of around 20% on Sunday for an estimated ₹35-36 crores collection, according to Sacnilk.

Although the movie has done very well so far, despite a major clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is also doing well in the box office, the drop in earrings on Day 3 might be a little higher.

Singham Again also saw a drop in the total occupancy in theaters as only 52.55% seats were booked on Sunday, November 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai, NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru witnessed the maximum theatre occupancy on Sunday.

About Singham Again Singham Again brings back Ajay Devgn as the relentless cop Bajirao Singham in another high-octane battle against crime.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie explores themes inspired by the Ramayana, with Singham facing off against the ruthless terrorist Danger Lanka, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor, in a mission to save his wife, Avni (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key allies include Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, and Tiger Shroff's Satya, each representing heroic traits akin to figures from Indian mythology.

This fifth installment in Shetty’s Cop Universe delivers the anticipated adrenaline-pumping action, car chases, and gripping stunts.