Singham Again OTT release date: The latest franchise of Rohit Shetty's cop universe featuring Bollywood superstars like Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, is set for its OTT release this month. The action movie also features Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, etc in lead roles.

Singham Again OTT release: Where to watch the action movie? Singham Again will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime. The OTT giant holds the digital rights of the movie. However, the official Singham Again OTT release date is yet to be announced by Amazon Prime.

Singham Again OTT release: When to watch Ajay Devgan's action drama? According to Streaming Updates, a social media account tracking OTT releases, Singham Again will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 27. The information is yet to be confirmed by the OTT giant.