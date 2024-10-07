Singham Again trailer: Rohit Shetty’s action movie is back; check fans’ reaction, ‘Blockbuster loading’

The 'Singham Again' trailer has fans buzzing with excitement. While some praise its cinematic approach, others criticize its length, claiming it reveals too much before the film's November 1 release.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated7 Oct 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Singham Again poster
Singham Again poster

The wait is over! Rohit Shetty's ‘Singham Again’ trailer has just been released, and fans are in love with it. 

With a 4 minute 45 seconds long trailer, Singham Again has broken the record of the longest trailer in the history of Hindi Cinema.

The third part of the super-hit ‘Singham’ franchise has an extraordinary ensemble of Bollywood's finest stars, with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. It also features Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, ‘Singham Again’

Watch Singham Again trailer:

The trailer has been carefully crafted to bring together the action, heroism, and larger-than-life moments of the film.

Bollywood Hungama, citing a trade source, said Shetty has gone ahead to package the trailer like Avengers, giving everyone a screentime but all for one man - Bajirao Singham.

“With a star cast like this, a long trailer is needed and that's exactly what Rohit Shetty is serving,” they added.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Singham Again's trailer:

Netizens hailed Singham 3's trailer and deemed it to be a “Blockbuster” 

“Blockbuster loading,” user said. Another added, “BLOCKBUSTER bhai. 5min ka trailer but lagta nhi itna lamba.”

“Baap Re Kya Trailer hai. Singham Ajay Sir is Back. Waiting for Salman Bhai Ka Cameo With Singham. (Wow, what a trailer. Singham Ajay Sir is Back. Waiting for Salman Khan's cameo with Singham),” one user commented. 

“Superb movie,” added another. 

Several users complained that the trailer is so long that it seems like a complete movie in itself. 

“Puri movie dikha di trailer mai. (Showed the entire movie in trailer),” a user complained.

“hall me kya bs arjun kapoor ke character ko marta hua dhekne jaana hai? (Should I go to movie hall to watch Arjun Kapoor's character?)” another added.

“Ek Dum Bakwaas Trailer hai. Worst in Cop Universe,” said a user.

Another user said: “Just cringe and cliche. just ruined my expectation.”

Also Read | Prakash Raj joining BJP? Singham actor says party ’not rich enough...’

A promo video shared yesterday on Shetty's Instagram handle showed how the Singham series evolved over the years. It featured scenes from 'Singham', 'Singham Returns', 'Simmba', and 'Sooryavanshi', as well as fans' reactions. At the video's end, fans get a glimpse of Ajay Devgn in his iconic character.

Now that the trailer is out, the cast of the film will begin a 21-day marketing campaign of ‘Singham Again’ for its theater release on November 1.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsSingham Again trailer: Rohit Shetty’s action movie is back; check fans’ reaction, ‘Blockbuster loading’

      Popular in News

