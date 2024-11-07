Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, who is winning the number game, Day 6?

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: In the first six days of the box office collection journey, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have displayed contrasting collection patterns across India, with Rohit Shetty’s action drama leading significantly.

About Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is also the third instalment of the 2007 film by Priyadarshan. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri, this horror-comedy is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original 2007 film has also returned to the franchise.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 1 Both films started bumper openings, but Singham Again outperformed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which minted ₹43.5 crore compared to Kartik Aaryan's ₹35.5 crore.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 2 Though Singham Again witnessed a slight drop from its opening day numbers, it still raced ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Ajay Devgn starrer multi-star cast film minted ₹42.5 crore while Kartik Aaryan's film earned ₹37 crore, which was a 4 per cent jump from its opening day collection.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 3 On Day 3, both the films recorded a drop in their numbers. A massive drop was seen by Singham Again as the film earned ₹37.75 crore. In contrast to this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw a 9 per cent drop as it minted ₹33.5 crore.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 4 Surprisingly, both films collected the same number of numbers on Day 4. Ajay and Kartik's film minted ₹18 crore, witnessing a massive drop of 49.65 and 46.27 per cent, respectively.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 5 By the fifth day, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed a 22.22 per cent drop and minted ₹14 crore each.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 6 Early estimates by Sacnilk.com show Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 racing slightly ahead of Singham Again. Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy film minted ₹10.50 crore while Ajay Devgn's cop universe earned ₹10.25 crore approximately. By the end of Day 6, the total collection of Singham Again stood at ₹164 crore while that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stood at ₹148.50 crore.