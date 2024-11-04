Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Who’s winning the Diwali 2024 battle?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again had strong box office openings during Diwali 2024. The Bollywood movies have made viewers and stakeholders happy.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Who’s winning the Diwali 2024 battle?

After three days at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have both shown impressive collections. The Bollywood releases on Diwali 2024 have made viewers and stakeholders happy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opened on Friday with a solid 35.5 crore. On its second day, Saturday, the film saw a slight collection boost, bringing in 37 crore, marking a 4.23% increase from its opening day.

However, by Sunday, the collections saw a dip, with the Anees Bazmee directorial earning approximately 33.5 crore, a 9.46% decrease from Saturday’s numbers. Despite the drop on the third day, the film accumulated a total of 106 crore net over the three days at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Singham Again had an even stronger opening. It began its run with 43.5 crore on Friday, setting the pace for a successful weekend. Saturday’s earnings were slightly lower at 42.5 crore, reflecting a minor decrease of 2.3% from the first day.

By Sunday, the film’s estimated collection further dipped to 35 crore. Despite these decreases, the Rohit Shetty directorial ended the weekend with a total collection of 121 crore net in the India market, maintaining a solid lead over the horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Box Office Battle

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made it into the top Hindi net collection movies for both Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. For Kartik, it stands as his third-highest grosser after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( 184.32 crore) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ( 108.95 crore).

For Vidya, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ranks second, following Mission Mangal ( 203.08 crore), and ahead of The Dirty Picture ( 79.75 crore).

Singham Again, on the other hand, is much lower in terms of numbers for its stars. It has entered the top-grossing lists for Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. For Ajay, it ranks seventh, with his top movie being Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, with 277.75 crore.

In Deepika’s list, it holds the ninth spot, with her top movie being Pathaan with 524.53 crore. For Kareena, the action drama stands sixth, with her top earnings coming from Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 320.34 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
