Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Who won the Monday test?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, both released on Diwali 2024, showed strong box office collections over the weekend. Let's find out which one passed the Monday test.

The four-day box office collections of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reveal how each Bollywood film performed over their opening weekend and the following Monday.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 1

Both films started strong, but Singham Again outperformed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Day 1. Singham Again earned 43.5 crore on its release day, surpassing the 35.5 crore collected by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This initial lead gave Singham Again a head start in the box office race.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 2

The Anees Bazmee directorial experienced a slight increase in collections, reaching 37 crore with a 4.23% rise. Meanwhile, Singham Again saw a small dip of 2.30%, bringing in 42.5 crore. Despite this decline, Singham Again maintained a higher daily collection than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 3

Both films saw declines on Sunday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 dropped to 33.5 crore (a 9.46% decrease), while the Rohit Shetty directorial saw a steeper drop of 15.88%, collecting 35.75 crore. Although the movie had a larger decline, it still maintained its lead over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Day 3.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 4

According to early estimates, both films recorded the same earnings of 17.5 crore by Monday. This equal figure on Day 4 suggests a similar level of audience interest as the weekend excitement levelled off.

Over the first four days, Singham Again accumulated a total of 139.25 crore net at the domestic box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 totalled 123.50 crore net in India.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Worldwide collection

With 36 crore coming from the overseas market, Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy has earned 163.2 crore gross worldwide. Ajay Devgn’s action drama has earned 40 crore in the overseas market, bringing its gross worldwide earnings to 186 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
