Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Here comes 4th movie in 2024 to enter ₹200-crore club

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Here comes the fourth movie in 2024 to enter 200-crore club after Fighter, Shaitaan and Stree 2.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Here comes 4th movie in 2024 to enter <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200-crore club
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Here comes 4th movie in 2024 to enter ₹200-crore club(Screengrabs from YouTube/T-Series/JioStudios)

In the first five days of their box office journey, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 displayed contrasting collection patterns across India, with Rohit Shetty’s action drama leading significantly.

On its release day, Singham Again grossed 43.5 crore, surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s first-day collection of 35.5 crore. This robust start gave Singham Again a strong foothold, setting the pace for the following days.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Net Worth: Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor’s luxury properties

On the second day, Singham Again saw a slight dip, collecting 42.5 crore, a 2.3% decrease, yet still outperformed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which earned 37 crore, experiencing a modest 4.23% rise from its opening day.

By the third day, Singham Again continued to lead though it recorded a sharper drop of 15.88%, settling at 35.75 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also starring Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, faced a 9.46% decrease, grossing 33.5 crore.

Both films faced a substantial decline on the fourth day, the first Monday, as is typical after the weekend boost. Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh, saw its collections plummet by 49.65% to 18 crore while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 experienced a 46.27% drop, also ending at 18 crore.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Net Worth: Check Singham’s luxury properties, investments

By the fifth day, Singham Again slightly edged out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 again, with rough data placing its collection at 13.5 crore compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s 13 crore, a decrease of 27.78% for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Overall, Singham 3 accumulated a total of 153.25 crore net in the domestic market across five days, outshining Bhulaiyaa 3, which managed 137 crore net in India.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

At the worldwide box office, Singham Again became the fourth Bollywood film in 2024 to enter the 200-crore club after Fighter, Shaitaan and Stree 2. The Ajay Devgn-starrer reached the milestone in just four days. Its global collections stood at 213 crore after four days, with 45 crore coming from overseas.

Also Read | Devara Part 1 OTT release likely to disappoint Bollywood fans

Singham Again is Ajay Devgn’s 6th film to enter the 200-crore club worldwide, joining hits like Tanhaji and Drishyam 2.

With 39 crore from the overseas market, Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy minted ​​187.75 crore worldwide in four days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Bollywood veteran Anees Bazmee, was made for 150 crore while Singham Again was made with around 375 crore, as per media reports. That’s exactly why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is placed commercially in a much better position.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsSingham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Here comes 4th movie in 2024 to enter ₹200-crore club

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.20
    12:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.03%)

    Infosys share price

    1,816.00
    12:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    62.2 (3.55%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.00
    12:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,601.90
    12:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    26.5 (0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL share price

    275.80
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    13.8 (5.27%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    4.9 (2.09%)

    City Union Bank share price

    180.50
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.8 (1.01%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,335.90
    12:24 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    2.8 (0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    516.70
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42.75 (-7.64%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    404.45
    12:34 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -12.8 (-3.07%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,262.00
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -32 (-2.47%)

    Timken India share price

    3,341.00
    12:33 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -79.15 (-2.31%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,330.00
    12:34 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    298.1 (9.83%)

    CCL Products India share price

    733.25
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    64.85 (9.7%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,463.00
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1067 (7.41%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    540.70
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    34.15 (6.74%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.