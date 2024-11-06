Hello User
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Here comes 4th movie in 2024 to enter 200-crore club

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Here comes the fourth movie in 2024 to enter 200-crore club after Fighter, Shaitaan and Stree 2.

In the first five days of their box office journey, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 displayed contrasting collection patterns across India, with Rohit Shetty’s action drama leading significantly.

On its release day, Singham Again grossed 43.5 crore, surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s first-day collection of 35.5 crore. This robust start gave Singham Again a strong foothold, setting the pace for the following days.

On the second day, Singham Again saw a slight dip, collecting 42.5 crore, a 2.3% decrease, yet still outperformed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which earned 37 crore, experiencing a modest 4.23% rise from its opening day.

By the third day, Singham Again continued to lead though it recorded a sharper drop of 15.88%, settling at 35.75 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also starring Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, faced a 9.46% decrease, grossing 33.5 crore.

Both films faced a substantial decline on the fourth day, the first Monday, as is typical after the weekend boost. Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh, saw its collections plummet by 49.65% to 18 crore while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 experienced a 46.27% drop, also ending at 18 crore.

By the fifth day, Singham Again slightly edged out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 again, with rough data placing its collection at 13.5 crore compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s 13 crore, a decrease of 27.78% for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Overall, Singham 3 accumulated a total of 153.25 crore net in the domestic market across five days, outshining Bhulaiyaa 3, which managed 137 crore net in India.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

At the worldwide box office, Singham Again became the fourth Bollywood film in 2024 to enter the 200-crore club after Fighter, Shaitaan and Stree 2. The Ajay Devgn-starrer reached the milestone in just four days. Its global collections stood at 213 crore after four days, with 45 crore coming from overseas.

Singham Again is Ajay Devgn’s 6th film to enter the 200-crore club worldwide, joining hits like Tanhaji and Drishyam 2.

With 39 crore from the overseas market, Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy minted ​​187.75 crore worldwide in four days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Bollywood veteran Anees Bazmee, was made for 150 crore while Singham Again was made with around 375 crore, as per media reports. That’s exactly why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is placed commercially in a much better position.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

