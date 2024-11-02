Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Who’s winning, Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, on Day 1?

  • Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, two highly anticipated Bollywood films, clashed at the box office this Diwali. Here's a look at which film is winning in its opening day collection.

Updated2 Nov 2024, 07:55 AM IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again : Both the movies hit movie theatres during Diwali on November 1.
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: The two films 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again', two of the most-awaited Bollywood films of 2024, clashed with each other at the box office this Diwali.

About Singham Again

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh.

 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

On the other hand, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is also the third instalment of the 2007 film by Priyadarshan. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri, this horror-comedy is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original 2007 film has also returned to the franchise.

 

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office numbers.

As per Sacnilk.com, Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy made a promising start after earning an estimated 35.5 crore on Day 1. As per reports, this is also Kartik Aaryan's biggest movie opening so far. The opening collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was 14.11 crore, Luka Chuppi was 8.1 crore, Satyaprem ki Katha was 8.25 crore, Pati Patni aur Woh was 9.10 crore Love Aaj Kal 2 was 12.40 crore.

Speaking of Singham Again, Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer movie has minted 43.50 core, making the cop-universe film a clear winner of the two.

 

Exhibitors and trade experts on Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Exhibitors and trade experts are hoping that these star-studded franchise films help them recover some of the losses this festive season. Exhibitors had previously predicted that “Singham Again” has an edge as it has secured 60 per cent of the screens, while Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will occupy the remaining 40 per cent.

While speaking with ANI, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh hoped for a "blockbuster" success of 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

"Both films are great. Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 3 is a horror-comedy, while 'Singham Again' is a cop drama. Both projects offer different variety of entertainment to the audience. I am happy that both are doing great business so far. The audience is loving both films... what else do we want? If both films continue to do good business, then I would be extremely happy to see makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again throw a combined success party," he said.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 07:55 AM IST
