Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: The two films 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again', two of the most-awaited Bollywood films of 2024, clashed with each other at the box office this Diwali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Singham Again 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On the other hand, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is also the third instalment of the 2007 film by Priyadarshan. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri, this horror-comedy is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original 2007 film has also returned to the franchise.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office numbers. As per Sacnilk.com, Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy made a promising start after earning an estimated ₹35.5 crore on Day 1. As per reports, this is also Kartik Aaryan's biggest movie opening so far. The opening collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was ₹14.11 crore, Luka Chuppi was ₹8.1 crore, Satyaprem ki Katha was ₹8.25 crore, Pati Patni aur Woh was ₹9.10 crore Love Aaj Kal 2 was ₹12.40 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of Singham Again, Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer movie has minted ₹43.50 core, making the cop-universe film a clear winner of the two.

Exhibitors and trade experts on Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Exhibitors and trade experts are hoping that these star-studded franchise films help them recover some of the losses this festive season. Exhibitors had previously predicted that “Singham Again" has an edge as it has secured 60 per cent of the screens, while Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" will occupy the remaining 40 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking with ANI, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh hoped for a "blockbuster" success of 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.