Singham Again vs Jawan Box Office Collection Week 1: Ajay Devgn or Shah Rukh Khan, who is winning the number game?

  • Singham Again vs Jawan Box Office Collection Week 1: Both Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan have impressive Box Office collections in their first seven days. Know all details here.

Updated8 Nov 2024, 07:05 AM IST
Singham Again vs Jawan Box Office Collection Week 1: Singham Again released on November 1. (Image: X)
Singham Again vs Jawan Box Office Collection Week 1: Singham Again released on November 1. (Image: X)

Singham Again vs Jawan Box collection Week 1: Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Triger Shroff was released on November 1. The cop universe movie opened with great numbers, drawing a direct comparison with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The movie, starring SRK, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone was released on September 7.

About Singham Again

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

About Jawan

Jawan outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. Directed by Atlee, the film shows Shah Rukh in the double role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya who bring depth and strength to the characters in the film.

 

Singham Again vs Jawan Box Office collection Week 1:

Singham Again made a strong debut with a massive opening of 43.5 crore, while Jawan, starring SRK, recorded an even higher opening of 75 crore. In its first week, Jawan earned a total of 22.2 crore, with early estimates placing Singham Again's Day 7 collection at 8.75 crore. With this, by Week 1, Singham Again grossed 173 crore net, while Jawan had achieved 368.28 crore net in India, firmly establishing SRK's film as the box office leader.

 

Earlier on November 5, Director Rohit Shetty expressed gratitude towards viewers for making "Singham Again" his fastest 100 crore earning movie. Taking to Instagram, Shetty wrote, “SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled.”

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 07:05 AM IST
